The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 44.6% in July

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

