The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $284.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $287.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

