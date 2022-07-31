The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $10.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MYOV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Myovant Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MYOV opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.50. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,405.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 143,725 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 138,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

