The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $194.07

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.07 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 176.80 ($2.13). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 214,717 shares.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £316.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

