The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hershey worth $28,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $227.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.55. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

