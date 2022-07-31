The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

