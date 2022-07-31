The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 5.6% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.33% of Mosaic worth $79,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.7 %

MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

