The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $19,682,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

