The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.52.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.