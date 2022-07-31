The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.