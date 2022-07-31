The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 50.65 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.50 million and a PE ratio of -9.56.

In other news, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,398.14). In other news, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,398.14). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

