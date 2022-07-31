The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

