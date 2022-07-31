The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.