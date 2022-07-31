The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SWGAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

