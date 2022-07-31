The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

