The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.