Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. Timken also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$5.80 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after buying an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Timken by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

