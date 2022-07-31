Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$4.50 price target on Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.92 million and a PE ratio of 10.59.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$135.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

