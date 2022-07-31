Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$31.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPZ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.09.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:TPZ opened at C$22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.76.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 388.00%.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

In related news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.