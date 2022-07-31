TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TradeUP Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UPTD stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. TradeUP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 866,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 87,851 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.