Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,313,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

