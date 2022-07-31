TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $3.95. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,153,065 shares trading hands.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 330.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 428,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 547,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

