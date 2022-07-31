TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $3.95. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,153,065 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.95 million during the quarter.
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
