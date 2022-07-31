TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

