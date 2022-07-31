TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $72.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

