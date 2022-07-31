Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.64% of Trinity Industries worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 566,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 88,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

