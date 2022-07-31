Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 49.4% in July

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 83,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 16,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

