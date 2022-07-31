True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.00 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

