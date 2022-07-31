Truist Financial Increases Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $80.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $576,663.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

