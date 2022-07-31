Truist Financial Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $276.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $273.00 to $276.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.65. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

