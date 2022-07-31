Truist Financial Trims Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price to $50.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $13,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $12,769,000. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $10,151,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after buying an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.