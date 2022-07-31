TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $444,250.84 and $66,281.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,469,873,887 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

