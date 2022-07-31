TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZPS. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,397,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.87 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.