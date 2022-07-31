u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. u-blox has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $124.41.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.