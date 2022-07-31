Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $32.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

