UBS Group Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $142.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $185.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.65.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

