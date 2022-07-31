UBS Group Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $120.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

