UBS Group Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $91.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 56.9% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.