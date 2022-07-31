Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $60.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $437,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

