Umbrella Network (UMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $288,559.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $288,559.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

