Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).
Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,003.50 ($48.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,746 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,662.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a market capitalization of £102.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.23.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
