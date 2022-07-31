United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.