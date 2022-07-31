United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $72,999,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.