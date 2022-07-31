United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.65 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.