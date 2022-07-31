UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $542.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

