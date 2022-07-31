Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.07 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

