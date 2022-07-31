USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Tops $54.44 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $54.44 billion and approximately $6.59 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001243 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 54,447,942,390 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
