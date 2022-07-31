USD Partners LP (USDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

USDP opened at $5.92 on Friday. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $197.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in USD Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

