Vai Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $3,207.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00616674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037792 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.