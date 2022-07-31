Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $147,382,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
