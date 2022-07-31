Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $147,382,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $3.60 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.