Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $106.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68.

